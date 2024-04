The next Starved Rock Civil War Round Table is scheduled 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, in Room 420 just through the cafeteria at Ottawa High School, 211 E. Main St. (Scott Anderson)

Drew Jessen will present his program Confederate graves at Appomattox. Last month, Hank Roe gave a detailed accounting of Marseilles boys who ended the war at Appomattox; including the 36 boys who never came home. The public is welcome. There will be some unique door prizes this month. Refreshments will be served.