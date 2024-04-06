Princeton library to celebrate National Library Week with make-and-take item

The Princeton Public Library will be celebrating National Library Week beginning Monday, April 8.

The library at 698 E. Peru St. will offer take-and-make Scrabble tile coasters. They will be available in the circulation area while supplies last.

5:30 p.m. Monday, April 8: All movies in April have a maritime theme. Monday’s movie will be shown in conjunction with the Bureau County Historical Society’s 1912 Exhibit. Because of its distributor contract, the library can’t list movie titles. Call the Circulation Desk for more information about a particular movie night at 815-875-1331, ext 200. All movies are free and open to the public.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9: Preschool story time/craft, Matson Meeting Room, books and libraries, with craft.

1 p.m. Thursday, April 11: Princeton Caregivers Support Group Alzheimer’s support group.

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11: Youth Dungeons & Dragons for ages 10 and older. For more information, contact the PPL Youth Services Desk at 815-875-1331, ext. 220, or email help@princetonpl.org.

1 p.m. Saturday, April 13: Bureau County Photographers, Curt Johnson will be presenting a program identifying photographers from Bureau County. His presentation includes photographs from some well known county photographers and some new names he’s discovered in the past two years.