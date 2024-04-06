Miller Township school district to meet to talk plans for student services with disabilities

Miller Township C.C. School will host a public meeting 9 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at the Milton Pope Elementary School to discuss the district’s plans for providing special education services to students with disabilities who attend private schools and home schools within the district for the 2024–2025 school year. (Sanderson@shawmedia.com)

If you are a parent of a homeschooled student who has been or may be identified with a disability and you reside within the boundaries of Miller Township C.C. School, you are urged by the district to attend. If you have further questions pertaining to this meeting, contact David Hermann, superintendent, at 815-357-8151.