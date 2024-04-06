L-P softball sweeps doubleheader at Belvidere North: NewsTribune Roundup for Saturday

Softball

La Salle-Peru 15-12, Belvidere North 2-11: The Cavs wrapped out 19 hits in each game on the way to a doubleheader sweep in Belvidere.

Ava Lambert went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and Allie Thome (four RBIs) and Taylor Vescogni (three RBIs) each had three hits to lead L-P to a 15-2 win in Game 1. Kelsey Frederick (RBI), Bri Ruppert and Lydia Steinbach added two hits each.

The Cavs scored the winning run in the 12-11 win in the nightcap on an error. Addison Duttlinger had four hits and Thome (three RBIs) and Fredricks (three RBIs) had three hits each, including a homer. Callie Mertes also had three hits with a RBI.

Vescogni was the winning pitcher in the first game and Mertes the winner in relief in the second.

Princeton 17-15, Hall 2-0: The Tigresses cruised to a doubleheader sweep in Three Rivers East play in Spring Valley.

Ellie Harp (2-4, two RBIs) and Avah Oertel each homered to power the Tigresses to a 17-2 win in Game 1. Keeley Lawson, Sylvie Rutledge and Sam Woolley each added RBI hits behind winning pitcher Reese Reviglio (5 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K).

Charlie Pellegrini and Caroline Morris (two RBIs) each had two hits for Hall (1-3).

Oertel tossed a one-hit shutout for Princeton (5-2) in the nightcap. She also had two hits, including a double with three RBIs.

Harp, Woolley and Reviglio each had one hit with two RBIs while Izzy Gibson and Kiyrra Morris had a hit and one RBI. Makayla tripled and scored three runs and Neavah Briddick had a double.

Putnam County 5, Fieldcrest 3: The Panthers scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie and held on for a nonconference victory in Minonk.

Maggie Richetta led PC (5-4) with three hits and Kylee Moore, Paxton Stunkel and Sarah Johnson each added two hits with an RBI.

Stunkel was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits, one earned run with five strikeouts.

Terilynn Timmerman and Allie Wiesenhofer (RBI) each had two hits for Fieldcrest (0-3).

Bureau Valley 11, Polo 1 (6 inn.): The Storm had nine hits while winning pitcher Carly Reglin struck out in a nonconference victory in six innings in Manlius.

Lesleigh Maynard and Kate Stoller (two RBIs) each had two hits for the Storm. Emily Wright homered and drove in two runs. Madison Smith, Kadyn Haage and Emma Stabler each had one hits with two RBIs while Emma Stull double.

At Ottawa (junior college): IVCC swept two games at Peck Park in Ottawa, defeating Morraine Valley 12-4 and Waubonsee 9-1.

Baseball

East Dubuque 13, St. Bede 3 (5 inn.): The Warriors struck for seven runs in the second inning and four more in the third on the way to defeat the Bruins in five innings at Lumber Kings Stadium in Clinton, Iowa.

Geno Ferrari (RBI), Gus Burr, Luke Tunnell and Alan Spencer all hit safely for the Bruins.

St. Bede starter Nathan Husser was tagged for the loss with 1.1 innings pitched.

Bureau Valley 16, Polo 1 (4 inn.): The Storm scored 16 runs on nine hits to cruise to a nonconference victory in four innings at home.

For BV, Landon Birdsley had three hits and two RBIs, Drake Taylor had two hits and two RBIs, and Bryce Helms (three RBIs), Blake Foster (three RBIs) and Elijah Endress (two RBIs) each added one hit.

Endress went three innings for the win.

IVCC 2-1, Highland 0-9 (junior college): Braden Reilly pitched the Eagles to a three-hit, 2-0 shutout victory in Game 1 in Freeport. IVCC had just two hits, including a double by Ashton Harvey.

Ryne Kerschke had two hits and Matthew Reksnis, Nate Nunez and Reilly had RBI hits as the Eagles dropped the nightcap 9-1.