Grace S. Davis Scholarship in McNabb, Magnolia, Lostant areas taking applications

The Grace Davis Scholarship Trust is now accepting applications from college-bound students for the 2024-2025 school year.

This scholarship is open to students who have lived in Magnolia Township (McNabb/Magnolia area) or Hope Township (Lostant area) for at least 10 years and maintain a full-time student status with good scholastic ability. This scholarship is open to freshmen, sophomore, junior and senior students. Send letters by July 1.

A letter stating college choice, major and other information about the applicant can be sent to: Grace Davis Scholarship Trust, C/O Christina Whitney, 1552 Meridian Road, Magnolia, IL 61336; or can be emailed to cmwhitney07@gmail.com. For more information email cmwhitney07@gmail.com.