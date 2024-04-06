Gerdes, Kearfott pitch Fieldcrest to HOIC win over Tri-Valley: Friday’s NewsTribune Roundup

Baseball

Fieldcrest 2, Tri-Valley 1: Eli Gerdes and Koltin Kearfott teamed up on a 3-hitter to pitch the host Knights to a HOIC victory Friday.

Gerdes went five innings for the win, allowing no hits with one run (unearned), five walks and four strikeouts.

Kearfott tossed two shutout innings for the save, allowing three hits and striking out three.

Gerdes reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning for what would be the winning run.

Tri-Valley took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but Fieldcrest tied it in the home half. Jordan Heider led off with a double to left, took third on a single by Lucas Anson and scored on a sacrifice fly by Drew Overocker.

Geneseo 13, Hall 0 (6 inn.): The Red Devils were shut out on two hits, singles by Luke Bryant and Evan Stefaniak, falling to the Maple Leafs in a nonconference game at Kirby Park in Spring Valley.

Geneseo wrapped out 11 hits against three Hall pitchers, starting with two runs in the first and ending with six runs in the sixth.

Starter Braden Curran (4 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 K) took the loss. Jack Jablonski and Joel Koch pitched one inning apiece.

Bearden (Tenn.) 6, L-P 5 (9 inn.): Host Bearden, Tenn. scored on a walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Cavs in ETBCA tournament play in Tennessee.

Leadoff hitter Brady Romagnoli went 4 for 4 to lead the Cavs at the plate while Jacob Gross had two hits and four RBIs.

Seth Adams had two hits and Nolan VanDuzer had one hit and a RBI.

The Cavs (6-5) will wrap up their spring trip with a 11 a.m. game Saturday at Cookeville (Tenn.) High School.

Bureau Valley 2, Orion 1: Elijah Endress and Landen Birdsley drove in the only runs starter Bryce Helms and reliever Logan Philhower needed to give the host Storm a Three Rivers Crossover victory.

Endress singled in Helms in the third inning to give the Storm a 1-0 lead.

Birdsley lined a RBI hit to center to score Helms in the fifth to make it 2-0.

Tyler Birkey led the Storm at the plate with a 2 for 3 game. Helms stole two bases.

Helms went six innings for the win, allowing just two hits, two walks and no runs while striking out 11.

Philhower came on in the seventh inning, allowing one run, but holding on for the save.

IVC 2, Henry-Senachwine 0: The Mallards outhit the Grey Ghosts 6-2 but couldn’t cash in on the scoreboard in a nonconference game in Chillicothe.

Mason Guarnieri and Jacob Miller led the Mallards (3-5-1) with two hits each and Lance Kieswetter and Nolan Dunshee added one apiece.

The Grey Ghosts(8-3) scored in the first and sixth innings.

Softball

Tri-Valley 20, Fieldcrest 6: The host Knights fell behind 9-0 in the third inning and couldn’t catch up in HOIC action in Minonk.

Pru Mangan doubled, tripled and drove in two runs for Fieldcrest (0-2, 0-1) while Jessica Schultz drove in two runs with one hit.

Tri-Valley outhit Fieldcrest 9-5.