Free taco lunch set April 13 at Park Place in Streator

A free lunch will be provided 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

The meal provided by St. Michael the Archangel Church will be tacos, beans, rice, dessert and a beverage.

The Free Lunch Program is sponsored by Deacons and Hardscrabble Lions and it is held the second Saturday of each month at Park Place. The meal is free and everyone is invited to attend. The meal is dine-in or carryout.

If you would be interested in hosting a month, contact Karyn 815-674-3931.