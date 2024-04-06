Fieldcrest drama department to present ‘The 1940′s Radio Hour,’ April 12-14

The Fieldcrest High School Drama Department will present “The 1940′s Radio Hour” by Walton Jones at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14. (Photo provided by JB Glowacki)

The Fieldcrest High School Drama Department will present “The 1940′s Radio Hour” by Walton Jones at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14.

Tickets will be $10 at the door or tickets can be purchased in advance through https://fhsfinearts.booktix.com.

Take a trip back to December of 1942 when The Mutual Manhattan Variety Cavalcade does a live broadcast for the troops overseas. Be entertained by songs like “Blues in the Night” and “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” and the characters as they try to overcome the challenges of a drunken lead singer, a delivery boy who wants his chance of fame in front of the mic, sounds effect gone wrong, a guitar and featured vocalist answering his country’s call for activity duty and more shenanigans.

The cast and crew include Cole Aussiekier, Charlotte Badger, Dayna Baker, Kyra Cunningham, Natalie DeBlaey, Destiny Ethridge, Caleb Fleming, Gabe Freeman, Tristan Freeman, Gwyn Frei, Chloey Halford, Mara Hansen, Faith House, Kyleigh Hovey, Jamison Hymbaugh, Zachary Johnson, Carter Mangan, Noah Marsack, Ava Marty, Emma Martyn, Lucas May, Ava Meierhofer, Maddie Monti, Brady Palm, Cassie Palm, Lucas Palm, Bri Peck, Payton Popplewell, Tati Serna, Hannah Schumacher, Emmie Wells and Layne Griffin-Whited.

The presentation is based on an idea by Walton Jones and Carol Lees, as originally produced by The Ensemble Company and Yale Repertory Theatre and further developed by the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. Broadway production presented by Jujamcyn Productions, Joseph P. Harris, Ira Bernstein and Roger Berlind.