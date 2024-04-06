Endress, Birdsley drive in runs in Bureau Valley’s 2-1 win over Orion: Friday’s BCR Roundup

Baseball

Bureau Valley 2, Orion 1: Elijah Endress and Landen Birdsley drove in the only runs starter Bryce Helms and reliever Logan Philhower needed to give the host Storm a Three Rivers Crossover victory.

Endress singled in Helms in the third inning to give the Storm a 1-0 lead.

Birdsley lined a RBI hit to center to score Helms in the fifth to make it 2-0.

Tyler Birkey led the Storm at the plate with a 2 for 3 game. Helms stole two bases.

Helms went six innings for the win, allowing just two hits, two walks and no runs while striking out 11.

Philhower came on in the seventh inning, allowing one run, but holding on for the save.

Geneseo 13, Hall 0 (6 inn.): The Red Devils were shut out on two hits, singles by Luke Bryant and Evan Stefaniak, falling to the Maple Leafs in a nonconference game at Kirby Park in Spring Valley.

Geneseo wrapped out 11 hits against three Hall pitchers, starting with two runs in the first and ending with six runs in the sixth.

Starter Braden Curran (4 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 K) took the loss. Jack Jablonski and Joel Koch pitched one inning apiece.