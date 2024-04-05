Tiskilwa program features Orphan Train Movement on April 8

CUTLINE: On Monday at 7:00 in Tiskilwa, Judy Harris will present a program about The Orphan Train Movement and her grandmother’s experience as a young child, sent from a New York orphanage to grow up in a family in Princeville. (Photo provided by Cecille Gerber)

Tiskilwa Public Library and Tiskilwa Historical Society invite the community to a presentation Monday, April 8, by Judy Harris, of Princeton.

In 1882, Harris’s grandmother was of the children who rode on an Orphan Train from east coast cities to rural Illinois. The program begins at 7 p.m. at Tiskilwa’s Museum on Main, 110 E. Main St.

The Orphan Train Movement, operating between 1854 and 1929, delivered youngsters from congested, harsh urban areas in cities such as New York and Boston to rural Midwestern communities, including Bureau and Stark counties. Over those 75 years, Orphan Trains moved an estimated 250,000 children to the Midwest and West. Many were placed with families who loved and cared for them; others, however, were mistreated.

Judy Harris’s grandmother, Lenora Roeth, boarded such a train at the age of 7. Judy will share photos and personal anecdotes about Roeth’s life story, revealing fascinating facts about this controversial social movement that started with the best of intentions.

Co-sponsoring the event with Tiskilwa Historical Society, the Tiskilwa Public Library has several fiction and non-fiction books as well as two DVDs about The Orphan Train Movement, all available for checkout.

Programs at Museum on Main are free and open to the public. For those needing assistance, a chairlift is available to upstairs Community Room. Presentations are followed by refreshments and social time in the museum galleries.