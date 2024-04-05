St. Bede drops final game in Tennessee: Thursday’s BCR sports roundup

Baseball

FACS 14, St. Bede 6: First Assembly Christian School broke the game open with 10 runs in the second inning to hand the Bruins their third defeat in four games on their spring trip in Cordova, Tenn.

Ryan Slingsby had a three-run double in the top of the second inning to give the Bruins a 5-3 lead.

FACS erased that with the 10-spot in the home half with 10 runs on five hits, three errors, a hit by batter and one walk.

Slingsby, who doubled twice, and Charlie Riva (one double) led the Bruins with three hits apiece. Luke Tunnell (RBI), Alan Spencer and Evan Entrican also hit safely.

Starting pitcher Gus Barr took the loss, surrendering 10 runs (five earned). Geno Ferrari and AJ Hermes also pitched.

The Bruins (9-4) will head north to face East Dubuque at noon Saturday at Lumberjacks Stadium in Clinton, Iowa.