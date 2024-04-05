Semi catches fire in mechanics shop near Ladd

A semitrailer caught fire inside of a mechanics building on Route 89 outside of Ladd on Thursday, April 4, 2024, Fire Chief B.J. Liebe said. (Photo provided by Spring Valley Fire Department)

A semitrailer caught fire inside of a mechanics shop on Route 89 outside of Ladd on Thursday night, Fire Chief B.J. Liebe said.

Ladd along with Spring Valley and Cherry firefighters responded to the business at about 6 p.m. and they had the fire under control in about 20 minutes, Liebe said.

“They were able to pull the semi truck out of the shop with a backhoe before we got there, so that really minimized any damage to the shop,” the chief said.

The shop had minor heat and smoke damage, Liebe said. The semi was a total loss.