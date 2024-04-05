Oglesby tech named OSF St. Elizabeth Sunflower Award winner

OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa announced Megan Henneberry, a patient care tech from the medical/surgical inpatient unit, recently received the Sunflower Award.

Hennenberry has been with OSF HealthCare for two and a half years and resides in Oglesby.

“The Sunflower Award recognizes care team members outside of nursing for the extraordinary care they provide to those we serve, and Megan is certainly deserving,” said Heather Bomstad, vice president/chief nursing officer for OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in a news release.

Henneberry’s nomination included, “All the caregivers at OSF St. Elizabeth were super nice, but one of them went out of her way to make me feel special. I was in a lot of pain, but Megan was very gentle with me. I had to wear monitors for my heart and lungs. They were attached to a very heavy recorder, and every time I got up, it would fall on the floor. She took the recorder and made a case for it, and no more worrying about it falling and breaking. She was very innovative! She made sure I was comfortable. I never had to wait when I turned on my light. On top of all that, I knew she cared about me. You have a very special caregiver who treats the patients respectfully!”

OSF HealthCare encourages patients, family members and fellow staff to recognize caregivers who have provided exceptional care and service by nominating them for an award to honor their dedication. For more information about the DAISY and Sunflower Awards or to submit a nomination, visit https://www.osfhealthcare.org/saint-paul/guest/thank-caregiver/