La Salle-Peru High School to host ribbon cutting for new field on April 8

LaSalle-Peru High School will host a formal ribbon cutting ceremony to announce the completion of the L-P Sports Complex Phase II project.

The ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. Monday, April 8, at the baseball/softball complex, where they will name the field after former Coach Huby Sarver.

On Sept. 20, the Board of Education approved naming the baseball field Huby Sarver Field.

Sarver coached the L-P baseball team for 24 years, compiling a 431-244 record. This still stands as the most wins by a coach in L-P history, the school said in a news release.

Over the course of his distinguished career, Sarver’s teams won nine conference titles, four district titles, seven regionals, a sectional and earned a trip to the state quarterfinals. He established the Illinois Valley Connie Mack Summer Baseball Program, the L-P Baseball Parents Booster Club, served as the Northern Illinois Chairman for the Illinois Baseball Coaches Association, and was a member of the Peru Planning Commission, according to the news release.

Sarver was honored by numerous organizations. In 1979, he was named the Illinois Baseball Coaches Association Coach of the Year; inducted in 1984 into the Illinois Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and in 2021 inducted into the L-P Hall of Honor. The field has already been affectionately nicknamed “The Hub” by head baseball coach Matt Glupczynski.