L-P baseball falls to Powell, Tenn. 6-1: Thursday’s NewsTribune sports roundup

Baseball

Powell, Tenn. 6, LaSalle-Peru 1: The Cavs fell to 0-2 on their spring trip to Tennessee, falling to host Powell High School on Thursday.

Brandon Foreman led the Cavs with two hits, including a double. Seth Adams and Brendan Boudreau also doubled as the Cavs collected four hits on the day.

The Cavs scored their only run of the day in the top of the fourth inning when Jacob Gross hit into a double play, scoring Foreman, who doubled, to make it a 2-1 game.

Powell scored three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to put the game away.

Starter Brady Backes took the loss, allowing three hits, two runs (one earned) and four walks while striking out three. Rock Radtke (4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) pitched five innings in relief.

The Cavs (6-4) will return to action at 6 p.m. Friday vs. Bearden, Tenn. Their last game on their southern swing will be at 11 a.m. Saturday against Cookeville, Tenn.

FACS 14, St. Bede 6: First Assembly Christian School broke the game open with 10 runs in the second inning to defeat the Bruins in the final game of their spring trip in Cordova, Tenn.

Ryan Slingsby had a three-run double in the top of the second inning to give the Bruins a 5-3 lead.

FACS erased that with the 10-spot in the home half with 10 runs on five hits, three errors, a hit by batter and one walk.

Slingsby, who doubled twice, and Carson Riva (one double) led the Bruins with three hits apiece. Luke Tunnell (RBI), Alan Spencer and Evan Entrican also hit safely.

Starting pitcher Gus Barr took the loss, surrendering 10 runs (five earned). Geno Ferrari and AJ Hermes also pitched.

The Bruins (9-4) finished 1-3 on their spring trip. They will head north to face East Dubuque at noon Saturday at Lumberjacks Stadium in Clinton, Iowa.