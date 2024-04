The failing stairs in front of St. Patrick Catholic Church in La Salle are gone, but the Very Rev. Tom Otto, pastor of the church, said Thursday, April 4, 2024, that Sunday Mass still will be conducted each week at 10 a.m. Otto said he checked with authorities and was assured there are sufficient exits to the west and east to comply with fire codes. Otto said he hopes the replacement steps are finished by the end of April. (Tom Collins)

