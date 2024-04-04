La Salle County Farm Bureau donates $400 to IVCC’s Eagles Peak Food Pantry

La Salle County Farm Bureau Director Doug Stockley (right) presents a $400 check to Illinois Valley Community College Foundation Executive Director Tracy Beattie for the campus food pantry. (Photo provided by IVCC Community Relations)

A La Salle County Farm Bureau donation to Illinois Valley Community College’s Eagles Peak Food Pantry will help keep the pantry well stocked.

When Farm Bureau directors visited several area food pantries with donations recently, retired IVCC instructor Doug Stockley returned to the familiar campus to deliver a $400 check to IVCC Foundation Executive Director Tracy Beattie.

“This generous donation will greatly assist us in supporting our students’ needs,” said Dean of Student Success Crystal Credi.

A refrigerator donation in December enabled Eagles Peak to add refrigerated and frozen items in 2024, and the food pantry tries to maintain a sufficient supply of them, Credi said. Canned or dried fruit, shelf-stable milk and other popular products can also be in short supply.

The food pantry is located next to the Counseling Department in CTC 202R and is available to current IVCC students and students enrolled in Illinois High School diploma courses and English as a Second Language courses. Over the last quarter of 2023, the pantry served 213 households, including 200 children.