Hall, Princeton say, ‘Let’s play 2′

Mother Nature continues to throw a curveball at the area spring sports schedules.

Hall and Princeton have postponed today’s baseball and softball games scheduled at Princeton. The schools have also postponed Friday’s games, that had been rescheduled from Monday, and will now play doubleheaders in Spring Valley starting at noon Saturday.

The school’s F/S baseball teams will play a doubleheader Saturday at Princeton, also starting at noon.

Princeton has also postponed today’s Howard-Monier Girls Track & Field Invite. It will be rescheduled for Tuesday, April 9 to run along with the boys meet.

Bureau Valley and Newman will make up this week’s postponements at 4:30 p.m. on April 24 at Bureau Valley and May at Newman at 4:15 p.m. on May 7.

Other area postponements and cancelations for Thursday, April 4 include:

* Bureau Valley’s home baseball and softball games with Newman

* The St. Bede home softball game vs. Yorkville Christian

* The Sherrard vs. Rockridge baseball and softball games

* The Seneca track meet