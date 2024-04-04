College update: Hall fielding its own baseball team at the next level

Former Hall Red Devil and BCR Player of the Year Brant Vanaman is off to another big start for the University of Illinois Springfield baseball, batting .414 with a team-high eight home runs and 38 RBIs in 23 games for the Prairie Fire (18-11). (Photo provided by UIS)

The Hall Red Devil baseball program could cover all the bases at the collegiate level and then some.

There are 12 Hall products playing collegiately, ranging from the class of 2018 to 2023.

Hall coach Tom Keegan said players from the Red Devils’ 2018 state championship team “really got things going in regards to playing at the next level,” producing 10 future collegians, five at the Div. 1 level.

“The neat thing about it is the guys who have gone on will share their experiences and what it takes to play at the next level,” Keegan said. “Sometimes guys think they are working hard in high school but really they have no idea until they step foot on campus what the involvement really is so it’s good for our guys to hear that.

“It’s been fun over the years to see guys go on and it’s a testament to them and like I’ve said before it’s a testament to Matt (former assistant coach McDonald) and his guidance to many of them.”

Brant Vanaman, a two-time BCR Player of the Year, is a redshirt junior outfielder for the University of Illinois-Springfield. He is batting .414 with a team-high eight home runs and 38 RBIs in 23 games for the Prairie Fire (18-11).

Brant Vanaman (Photo provided by UIS)

Brothers Ty and Trez Rybarczyk are still pitching in with their talents on the mound.

Ty (2018), a grad student, who previously pitched for Parkland College and Illinois, is 1-1 in three appearances/3.1 innings for the Hoosiers staff at the University of Indiana.

Ty Rybarczyk

Trez (2019) transferred from Parkland College to Illinois State, making two appearances for the Redbirds this spring. He was the 2021 BCR Player of the Year.

Trez Rybarczyk

Chance Resetich (2019) is a senior outfielder at Southeast Missouri State, batting .240 with one homer and seven RBIs in 21 games for the Red Hawks (14-14). He will playing again for the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp this summer.

Chance Resetich (Photo provided by Southwest Missouri State)

Two former Red Devils transferred from Black Hawk College for their junior years. Jack Savitch (2021) has made two appearances for LSU-Shreveport and Payton Plym (2021) is 2-0 with a 6.28 ERA in six appearances for the University of Indianapolis.

Alec Bulak (2021) is a pitcher at Illinois Central College. He previously pitched for Southwest Illinois College.

Ethan Plym (2022) stands 1-0 in four appearances pitching for IVCC. He previously played for Black Hawk College.

There are also three Hall products from the class of 2023. Ashton Pecher (.313) is an infielder at IVCC, Kyler Lapp (.319, 2 HR, 11 RBIs) is a catcher at Ohio Northern University and Riley Coble is a pitcher at the College of DuPage.

* Freshmen Sam Wright and Sam Rouse of Bureau Valley have moved on to Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the alma mater of Storm coach Ryan Schisler. Wright made the spring trip to Florida with the Kohawks.

* Isaac Attig, another freshman from Bureau Valley, is an outfielder for Sauk Valley.

* Three recent Princeton grads have stepped up to the next level.

Freshman Danny Cihocki is pitching for Lakeland College in Mattoon, making seven starts (eight appearances) with a 2-3 record and 6.68 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 32.1 innings. He has already committed to Northern Illinois next year.

Classmate Ryan Brucker (IF) is playing for Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg.

Redshirt freshman pitcher Ean Compton has made two appearances for Black Hawk College.

* Putnam County sent five members from the class of 2023 on to the collegiate level - Andrew Pyszka and Jackson McDonald at St. Charles College, Nicholas Currie at the University of Missouri Science & Technology, Troy Petty at Elgin College and Austin Mattingly at Sauk Valley. They are all pitchers, except for Pyszka, who is an infielder.

Five Bureau County products reunited on the softball field at Sauk Valley this week. Pictured are (from left) Katie Bates of IVCC/Princeton, Mckenize Hecht of Sauk/Princeton, Taylor Wetsel of IVCC/Princeton, Tyra Sayler of Sauk/Bureau Valley and Libby Boyles of IVCC/Princeton. (Photo provided)

Softball

Three sophomores from Princeton - Libby Boyles (1B), Katie Bates (P/SS) and Taylor Wetsel (OF) - are teaming up for the final time for IVCC, helping the Eagles jump out to a 10-2 start.

Wetsel is batting .476 with two doubles, nine RBIs and 14 runs scored.

Bates is pulling double duty, batting .462 with five doubles and 12 RBIs while standing 4-2 with a 4.21 ERA in the circle.

Boyles is batting .273 with a home run, five doubles and five RBIs.

Addie Bontz, a member of St. Bede’s Class 1A State Champions, is a freshman at IVCC, rehabbing from surgery.

PC product Kara Staley (1-0, 4.74) is a freshman pitcher for IVCC.

Payge Pyszka (St. Bede) is a sophomore pitcher for Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, posting a 2-1 record and 3.82 ERA in six appearances.

Princeton’s Isa Ibarra, is a freshman outfielder at Black Hawk.

Isa Ibarra

Sophomores Mckenzie Hecht of Princeton and Tyra Sayler of Bureau Valley have been joined by freshman Tori Balma of Putnam County on the Sauk Valley softball team.

Sauk Valley will travel to IVCC for a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 11.

Soccer

Reigning BCR Soccer Player of the Year Mariah Hobson of Princeton has made it back to the soccer pitch at Monmouth College from knee surgery.

Her former Princeton teammates Emma Kruse-Carter, a freshman defender, and Viviana Robledo, a sophomore midfielder, are teaming up at Black Hawk.

Track & Field

Freshmen Jillian Hulsing and Drew Spencer of Bureau Valley and sophomores Maya Gartin, Graycee Funderberg and Austin Cernich of Princeton are running for Sauk Valley.

Two former BCR Cross Country Runners - sophomore Brock Loftus of Ohio and Elijah House of Bureau Valley - are running for Heartland College in Bloomington. House was also the 2023 BCR Male Track Athlete of the Year.