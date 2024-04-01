Scholarship established in memory of Ottawa police officer Brian Sember

The family of Officer Brian Sember and the Ottawa Police Benevolent Association announced the establishment of the Officer Brian Sember Memorial Scholarship, dedicated to preserving Sember’s legacy. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The family of Officer Brian Sember and the Ottawa Police Benevolent Association announced the establishment of the Officer Brian Sember Memorial Scholarship, dedicated to preserving Sember’s legacy.

The scholarship aims to support individuals who exemplify Sember’s honesty, integrity and how he understood “everyone is human and that we all make mistakes,” the police association said.

The scholarship was set in motion by Sember’s son, Brady Sember, who came up with the idea just weeks after his father’s passing on April 3, 2022. Brady said he was grateful for all the support he and his family received from the community he wanted to be able to give back in some way.

The scholarship was funded by a donation from the Sember estate by the officer’s children, Brady and Brynne Sember. The scholarship will provide $250 for the fall semester at an accredited educational institution.

Brady established the memorial scholarship not only to continue his father’s legacy as an Ottawa police officer, but also to help inspire others pursuing a career in law enforcement in Ottawa and the surrounding communities.

The scholarship application contains additional information. Scholarship applications can be found on the Ottawa PBPA Unit #18 Facebook page. The deadline for the application is May 15.