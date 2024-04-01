Quilter’s guild to meet April 4 in Princeton

The Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at the New Hope Church of the Nazarene, 30 N. Sixth St., Princeton. (Photo provided )

The Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at the New Hope Church of the Nazarene, 30 N. Sixth St., Princeton.

The program this month will be “1 Yard Pillowcases” presented by guild member Judy Bence. Guests are encouraged and welcome at guild meetings. There is a $5 guest fee that can be applied to the guild membership fee the night of the meeting. The guild is looking for new members and anyone interested in joining may do so for an annual membership fee of $24.

In addition to the monthly meeting, the guild also will have an open sew day at the church starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Bring projects, a machine or whatever to work on and join in. For more information, contact co-coordinators Mary Serafini at 815-339-2171 or Cindy Smith at 573-603-4234.