During the week of March 18, the Princeton Elementary Student Council hosted a fundraiser, collecting $1,500 and exceeding its initial goal of $600. All proceeds are going to Martha Jacobs in her continued battle against cancer. If the goal was met, Mr. Smith and Mr. Daly would kiss a pig. (Photo provided by Princeton Elementary)

During the week of March 18, the Princeton Elementary Student Council hosted a fundraiser, collecting $1,500 and exceeding its initial goal of $600.

All proceeds are going to Martha Jacobs in her continued battle against cancer.

If the goal was met, Mr. Smith and Mr. Daly would kiss a pig.