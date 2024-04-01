Minor flooding predicted in La Salle County by mid-week

The Illinois River will flood this week, though projections show no major flooding even with more rain ahead. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Heavy rain on Easter Sunday caused the river levels to swell more than 3 feet at Starved Rock Lock and Dam, according to the National Weather Service. With more rain forecast through Wednesday, the river is expected to reach minor flood stage on Tuesday and crest late Wednesday or early Thursday.

However, the National Weather Service, as of Monday morning, anticipates the river to crest at 3½ feet above flood stage. The river level would have to rise an additional 6½ feet to threaten riverside communities.