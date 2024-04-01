La Salle-Peru High School students charter new service club Interact

A chartering ceremony was held Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at La Salle-Peru High School for the new service club, Interact. (Photo provided by J Burt)

A chartering ceremony was held March 27 at La Salle-Peru High School for the new service club, Interact.

Interact is the high school version of Rotary. Interact at L-P is sponsored by the Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary Club. The ceremony featured the introduction of the 15 new members, along presentations from the First Interact President Ella Kamkee and First Vice President Sheyla Castillo.

The audience also heard presentations District 6420 Gov. Dave Emerick, District 6420 Interact Chair Scott Shore, Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary President J. Burt, L-P Superintendent (and IV Sunrise Rotarian) Steve Wrobleski and Faculty Advisor Julie Jenkins.

A contingent of the Mendota High School interact Club supported the new L-P Interact, along with Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary members, in addition to family, friends and well wishers.

The common theme among the presenters was excitement the Rotary concept of Service Above Self was being shared and adopted institutionally at ages much lower than when normal Rotary membership could begin.