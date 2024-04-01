IVCC to host 2 welding registration sessions

An Illinois Valley Community College student performs flat position stick metal arc welding. IVCC’s Welding Department is hosting two welding registration sessions on April 16 and May 14 for students enrolling in summer and fall courses. (Jen Heredia)

Illinois Valley Community College’s Welding Department is hosting two welding registration sessions on April 16 and May 14 for students enrolling in summer and fall courses.

Both sessions start at 5 p.m. at the Main Campus, in Room CTC 123.

All new welding students must register for the program through a welding information session. Sign up for a session by contacting the Workforce Development Division Office at 815-224-0233 or emailing kim_herout@ivcc.edu. Anyone interested in the courses but unable to make these dates should contact Herout.

Info sessions are just down the hall from the Admissions Department, so prospective students can register and enroll all at once.

For more information on the program, contact Coordinator Theresa Molln at 815-224-0630 or by email theresa_molln@ivcc.edu or visit https://www.ivcc.edu/programsbyareaofstudy/welding/index.php