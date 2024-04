There will be two Cars-N-Coffee fundraisers at Scooters Coffee in Princeton. (David Petesch)

The fundraisers will be from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, and Saturday, May 11, at Scooters, 15 E. Century Lane. There will be a 50-50 raffle to benefit Coats for Kids and door prizes with free entry.