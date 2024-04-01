Bureau County to host free electronics recycling event April 27

Bureau County will offer a free countywide electronics recycling event for all county residents from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27, rain or shine, at the Bureau County Highway Department, 595 Elm Place, Princeton. (Earleen Hinton)

When the semi collection trailer fills to capacity, the event will close, organizers said. Vehicle line up will begin west on Elm Street. A limit of seven electronic items applies for the event and proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or other ID with an address may be required. For more information, email recycle@bureaucounty-il.gov.

Items accepted include cable receivers, desktop computers, DVD players, fax machines, keyboards, computers, printers, dish receivers, satellite receivers, VCRs, computer monitors, digital convertor boxes, DVD recorders, handheld electronics, laptop computers, digital music players, scanners, small-scale servers, televisions, video game consoles and iPads.

Items not accepted include microwaves, refrigerators, coffee makers, dehumidifiers, white goods, air conditioners, smoke detectors, fluorescent bulbs, vacuums, batteries, fans, stoves, blenders, toasters, washers and dryers.