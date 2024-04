The 2024 concert lineup for Music Under the Oaks in Peru was announced recently. (Derek Barichello)

The 2024 concert lineup for Music Under the Oaks in Peru was announced recently.

All concerts are scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. at Centennial Park, but are subject to change if necessary, the Peru Park and Recreation department said.

May 31: Samurai Necktie

June 14: Steve Sharp Band

June 28: Those 2 Guys Plus 1

July 12: Ray’s Rockets

July 26: Written Warning

Aug. 9: Regal Beagle and The Valley Katz

Aug. 17: She’s a Maybe