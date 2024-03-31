Streator library to host The Prairie Singers for spring show

The Streator Public Library will host The Prairie Singers from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library will host The Prairie Singers from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2.

The program will be a variety of sacred, patriotic, Broadway and spring music. The Prairie Singers, a chamber ensemble, are singers from a three-county area. The singers have been singing since 1988.

Additionally, the library will host an animal-themed scavenger hunt the week of April 1. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

Here are other activities scheduled at the library, 130 S. Park St., the week of March 25. Call 815-672-2729 for more information.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 1: Arts and Crafts with Maddy! Children 5-plus and younger. Come to the library to create projects to take home.

4:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 2: Lego Club, newborns to age 4.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2: Animal-themed story time. Children 5-plus and younger. It’s a zoo in the library. Bring your best creature sounds.

10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3: Toddler Time, newborns to age 5. Toddlers can move and groove as they develop social skills with others.

2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 3: S.T.EM., children 5-plus and younger

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 3: Creative Writing Wednesday, teens. Love writing stories? Join the library to create fun short stories.

4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4: Cultural Gathering: Poland and Switzerland. Everyone 10 and older. Use your five senses to experience the cultures of the world.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 5: Post-It Note Tangles, teens. Let your creative side out with these cool post-it note tangles.

1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30: Dungeons & Dragons, teens and adults. Dungeons and Dragons at the library. Will you embark on the journey? Registration is required at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/