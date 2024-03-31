Streator FFA’s Sydney Long named 2024 state proficiency winner in vet science

Streator FFA’s Sydney Long was named the 2024 State Proficiency winner in Veterinary Science.

In Long’s Veterinary Science Placement SAE she is employed at Countryside Veterinary Clinic in Streator and has three separate record books. Her first record book starts out as a job shadow experience in 2020 where she got to see what the field of veterinary medicine really is, as well as got to observe various surgeries and procedures. Her second record book started in 2021 and is a pre-veterinary assistant experience where she was able to help out in the exam room from time to time by restraining animals, as well as simpler tasks, such as walking and feeding in-clinic patients. Her third and final record book began in 2023 and is a veterinary assistant experience, in this role her responsibilities expanded tremendously. Some of those responsibilities include running bloodwork, restraining animals, assisting in the surgery room and even operating the X-ray machine herself.

In the future, she hopes to be a large and small animal veterinarian. Her SAE has taught her alot about time management, dedication and the world of veterinary medicine.

Sydney is the daughter of Jennifer Long Schumaker.