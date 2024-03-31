Reddick library in Ottawa to host gangster history program

Reddick Library patrons will have an opportunity Thursday, April 4, to hear about gangster history in the Midwest. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Library patrons will have an opportunity Thursday, April 4, to hear about gangster history in the Midwest.

Filled with deadly bank robberies, shootouts, murders and kidnappings, the presentation by researcher Chad Lewis lets the audience discover the locations of gangster history. Lewis said he will cover where John Dillinger had his shootout with the authorities; where Baby Face Nelson hid out and looked to innocent bystanders; where wealthy citizens were kidnapped and held hostage; where the gangsters’ favorite hangouts were and where the Barker-Karpis gang ransacked towns, bribed police and killed anyone in their way.

The program is scheduled 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa.

Additionally, the Reddick Library will be handing out to adult patrons three different types of individual tea samples and tea brewing information the week of April 1 for its monthly kit to celebrate Afternoon Tea Month. This month’s kit will will be available as supplies last and are limited to one per patron.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 1: Parachute play, preschool to second grade. Come and move your body at parachute play. The library will lead games and sing songs while using a giant parachute.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 2: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-a-longs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 3: Shake, Rattle, Read! 9 months to 3 years. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3: Illinois Libraries Present: Dr. Temple Grandin. Grandin has been at the forefront of research and activism for autism and neurodiversity for decades. Although not formally diagnosed with autism until adulthood, she learned from a young age that she processed her environment in a vastly different way from her peers. Grandin used her experience with neurodivergence to advocate for better livestock treatment and handling and is an animal behavior expert. To register for this free virtual event go to bit.ly/ILP_TempleGrandin

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6: Loop Group, adults. Learn how to knit or crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to drop in.