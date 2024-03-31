Princeton High School to present ‘Mary Poppins’ musical

Princeton High School will present Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins, the Broadway Musical” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 21.

Tickets can be ordered via an online form on the Princeton High School website at www.phs-il.org, or by calling 815-875-3308. All tickets are $10 with reserved seating. PHS student tickets are free.

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical. Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins” delighted Broadway audiences for more than 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren’t the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that “Anything can happen if you let it.”

The PHS production features Brennan Roden as Mary Poppins, Phillip Goodale as Bert, Bianka Nickelsen as Jane Banks, Onne Adams as Michael Banks, Mark Kirkpatrick as George Banks and Jordan VandeVenter as Winifred Banks. Our supporting cast includes PHS students Cameran Adkisson, Mia Sluis, Meghan Smith, Kimmie Imsland, Addison Compton, Wesley Shofner, Anna Boughton, Tricia Kloepping, Elin Workman and Kit Lawrence. This year we are featuring Abi Freeman and Jeremiah Bauer from Princeton Christian Academy and Millie Arteaga, Sayge Compton, Lily Simpson, Levi VandeVenter, Logan Walters, and Piper Wempe from Logan Junior High School, and Main Street Dance Academy dancers Patsy Bystry, Leila Acker, Madison Shaw, Libby Sierens and Emma Dye.