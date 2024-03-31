March 31, 2024
Ohio, Ill. library to host mindful eating class

Class to be offered April 17

By Shaw Local News Network
Is your Mind Full or Mindful? Mindfulness is usually associated with meditation and stress relief. Mindfulness can be a powerful tool when choosing what we eat, how we eat and how our choices affect our health.

Learn how to practice positive awareness of eating behaviors. Join University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator Susan Glassman, MS Ed. Participate in a fun, mindful eating activity to gain the skills to slow down and savor each bite.

The class is offered 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the Ohio Library, 112 Main St.

To register, go to go.illinois.edu/ohiomindfuleating. Those who wish to participate also can register by visiting the event section of the Illinois Extension Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, and Putnam County website at https://extension.illinois.edu/blmp or call the main office on the Illinois Valley Community College Campus at 815-224-0894.