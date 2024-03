The Marseilles Public Library, 155 E. Bluff St., will host a curious kids program 3:45 p.m. Thursday, April 4, for children to explore the eclipse and enjoy a snack. (Photo provided by Marseilles Public Library)

The Marseilles Public Library, 155 E. Bluff St., will host a curious kids program 3:45 p.m. Thursday, April 4, for children to explore the eclipse and enjoy a snack.

Register for all activities by calling the library at 815-795-4437.

Additionally, the library will host Story Time with Ms. Becky from 10 to 11 aa.m. Wednesday, April 3. Listen to some stories with a craft and small snack.