The next in a series of Painting Parties with Lucy Schmidt (Painting Parties By Lucy) is scheduled 6 p.m. Monday, April 15, at the Ladd Public Library, 125 N. Main Ave.

Join the library for an evening of painting fun. All are welcome to bring their own snacks and drinks in covered glasses. The cost is $30 and includes a $5 donation to the library. Seating is limited to 25 people per party. Stop by or call the Ladd Public Library at 815-894-3254 to reserve your easel.