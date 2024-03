La Salle-Peru High School inducts 68 members into honor society

Sixty-eight members of the La Salle-Peru High School Class of 2024 were inducted into the L-P Honor Society. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

To be eligible for honor recognition a student must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or better, have participated in at least two L-P sports and/or activities in both their junior and senior years, and possess the qualities of scholarship, service to school and community, leadership and character.

Those entered into the L-P Honor Society for 2024 are: Christine Aashita, Kaylee Abens, Seth Adams, Anthony Ambler, Aiden Anderson, Alex Anderson, Isabelle Andrews, Beatriz Arce, Kailey Archer, Isabella Argubright, Faith Arkins, Landon Arthur, Ayden Barajas, Abigail Beard, Andrew Bollis, Brendan Boudreau, Elisheva Bruins, Nicholas Butler, Devyn Castelli, Sarah Daugherty, Anya De La Luz Mozo, Addie Duttlinger, Hailey Dzik, Tanner Egbert, Coral Garcia, Galyleah Garcia, Jasmine Garman, Nolan Glynn, Clara Guglielmetti, Makenzie Hamilton, Nathaniel Hansen, Aidan Harmon, Carl Hicks, Samantha Hicks, Bridgit Hoskins, Jack Jereb, Elisabeth Kamke, Emily Kmetz, Lauren Kolczaski, Colin Krug, Ava Lambert, Adam Lane, Jacob Maier, Nora Maier, Will McLaughlin, Will Mertes, Grace Miller, Gabrielle Mosley, Neil Olivero, Sophia Pantoja, Natalie Perra, Konel Poisson, Eleanor Radtke, Ella Raef, Vance Redlich, Kaylie Reese, Kevin Rynke, Jaxon Schneider, Danica Scoma, Adrian Silva, Katherine Sowers, Brock Terzick, Caitlin Traub, Addison Urbanski, Nolan VanDuzer, Zoey VonDrehle, Olivia Weber and Zachary Znaniecki.