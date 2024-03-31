Comfort Foods Reinvented classes to be offered at Ottawa, Princeton

Learn simple swaps to enjoy comfort foods while focusing on ingredients that promote healthier cooking. Also, feel more confident about making small changes with some makeover suggestions for healthier comfort foods. (Shaw Local News Network File photo)

Learn simple swaps to enjoy comfort foods while focusing on ingredients that promote healthier cooking. Also, feel more confident about making small changes with some makeover suggestions for healthier comfort foods.

Join Nutrition and Wellness Educator Susan Glassman at a Comfort Foods Reinvented class. Take home recipes with new meal ideas and participate in a taste test in class.

April classed offered will be 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Ottawa YMCA, 201 E. Jackson St. To register, call Ottawa YMCA at 815-433-2395 or 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St. To register, go to go.illinois.edu/comfortfoods. Those who wish to participate also can register by visiting the event section of the Illinois Extension Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, and Putnam County website at https://extension.illinois.edu/blmp or call the main office on the Illinois Valley Community College Campus at 815-224-0894.