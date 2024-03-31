Bureau County officials to assist Homestead Exemption applications at Ladd meeting

The Bureau County Supervisor of Assessments Office will visit the Ladd Village Clerk’s Office, 121 N. Main Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 4, to assist taxpayers with the completion of Homestead Exemption applications and answer general property assessment questions. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

For officials to assist residents, bring a valid driver’s license/state ID and the following items with an exemption form: low-income senior assessment freeze exemption, prior year proof of income; disabled person exemption, disabled person ID card; and disabled veteran, VA letter dated the year of application and service connected disability percentage.

Call the Bureau County Supervisor of Assessments at 815-875-6478 for more information.