Art of slow cooking class to be offered in DePue

Set it and forget it. It’s that easy, slow cooker cooking. Learn how to safely cook and serve healthy food for yourself and your family in a slow cooker.
Join Nutrition and Wellness Educator Susan Glassman for Master the Art of Slow Cooking. Get new recipes and taste a sample of a slow cooker dessert.
The class is offered 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 16, at Selby Township Library, 101 Depot St., DePue. Register by April 15 by going to GO.ILLINOIS.EDU/CROCKPOT or call 815-224-0894.
If you need an accommodation to participate, contact Glassman at susang@illinois.edu or 815-224-0889. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.