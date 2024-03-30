Streator JOY Club to host talk on Cherry Mine Disaster

JOY (Just Older Youth) will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at 406 E. Vermillion St., Streator. This month the program will be provided by Dave Reed who will talk to the group about the Cherry Mine Disaster. (Photo provided by Lex Poppens)

This month the program will be provided by Dave Reed who will talk to the group about the Cherry Mine Disaster. Dessert will be served and a $5 donation is requested. The purpose of this group is to provide men and woman 55 and older with programs that provide information and entertainment. It is the club’s hope it also offers an opportunity to socialize with old friends and to make some new ones. Make a reservation by calling 815-673-1526.