Ottawa sewer separation work continues

Contractors are continuing their storm sewer separation work on Ottawa’s South Side.

The project includes street excavations, installation of storm sewer lines and roadway restoration and will require street closures.

The 400 block of West Van Buren Street between Guthrie and Cornell streets will be closed for about on week beginning Tuesday, April 2.

Thee 100 block of East Van Buren Street between State and Catherine streets will remain closed until the end of the day Friday, April 6.

The following blocks will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and reopened to traffic aat night and on weekends: the 300 and 400 blocks of Houston Street from Guthrie to Chambers streets; the 400 block of Cornell Street from Houston to Center streets; and the 400 block of Chambers Street from Houston to Center streets. The work in these blocks is expected to bee completed by the end of April, weather permitting.