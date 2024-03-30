IVCC Hispanic Leadership Team sale aids Youth Service Bureau

Shoppers browse a book-filled table Wednesday, March 27, 2024, during a rummage sale fundraiser sponsored by Illinois Valley Community College’s Hispanic Leadership Team, which raised nearly $500 for Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley. A campus-wide request sent volunteers combing through their closets to collect books, games, gadgets, craft supplies and other items for the sale, and shoppers gave free-will donations for purchases. (Photo provided by IVCC Community Relations)

The Illinois Valley Community College’s Hispanic Leadership Team raised almost $500 for the Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley with a rummage sale fundraiser.

A campuswide request sent volunteers combing through their closets to collect books, games, gadgets, craft supplies and other items for the sale, and shoppers gave free-will donations for purchases.

In addition to organizing fundraisers, the group embraces the diversity of Hispanic heritage by sharing that culture with others through events and activities.