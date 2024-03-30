March 30, 2024
IVCC Hispanic Leadership Team sale aids Youth Service Bureau

Team raised almost $500

By Shaw Local News Network
Shoppers browse a book-filled table Wednesday, March 27, 2024, during a rummage sale fundraiser sponsored by Illinois Valley Community College’s Hispanic Leadership Team, which raised nearly $500 for Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley. A campus-wide request sent volunteers combing through their closets to collect books, games, gadgets, craft supplies and other items for the sale, and shoppers gave free-will donations for purchases. (Photo provided by IVCC Community Relations)

The Illinois Valley Community College’s Hispanic Leadership Team raised almost $500 for the Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley with a rummage sale fundraiser.

A campuswide request sent volunteers combing through their closets to collect books, games, gadgets, craft supplies and other items for the sale, and shoppers gave free-will donations for purchases.

In addition to organizing fundraisers, the group embraces the diversity of Hispanic heritage by sharing that culture with others through events and activities.

Taking a well-deserved break for lunch on sale day are leadership team members Hope Baratta (clockwise from left), Jennifer Cortes, Ashton Watkins, Emma Coss, Ariana Benitez, Isac Alvarado and Krystal Lopez. (Photo provided by IVCC Community Relations)