IVCC Hispanic Leadership Team sale aids Youth Service Bureau

The Illinois Valley Community College’s Hispanic Leadership Team raised almost $500 for the Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley with a rummage sale fundraiser.
A campuswide request sent volunteers combing through their closets to collect books, games, gadgets, craft supplies and other items for the sale, and shoppers gave free-will donations for purchases.
In addition to organizing fundraisers, the group embraces the diversity of Hispanic heritage by sharing that culture with others through events and activities.