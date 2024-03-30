March 30, 2024
Electronic recycling event set April 19 in Toluca

Event held on Earth Day

An Earth Day electronic recycling event is scheduled noon to 4 p.m. Friday, April 19, at 500 W. Railroad Ave. in Toluca.

Accepted items include computers, monitors, printers, faxes, copiers, laptops, TVs, main frames, peripherals, mice, modems, telephones, answering machines, microwave ovens, scanners, VCRs, stereo equipment, pagers, cellphones, cameras, camcorders, video games, software, CD/disc books, small handheld electronics, cables, calculators, shredders, scanners, plotters and terminals.

Items not accepted are small kitchen appliances, toasters, coffee pots, blenders, conditioners, white goodds, smoke detectors, dehumidifiers, vacuums, batteries, fans, power tools, light fixtures, UPSs, refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers, light bulbs, broken CRTs, broken glass and hazardous material.