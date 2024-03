Diabetes support group to meet at OSF St. Paul in Mendota

Meet with peers in a new diabetes support group at OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota. (Photo provided by JoEllyn Gahan)

Meet with peers in a new diabetes support group at OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota.

Share practical tips and advice with others who are living with diabetes. Learn diabetes prevention and management skills from University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator Susan Glassman, MS Ed., and OSF HealthCare Clinical Dietitian Jennifer Scully, RD LDN CDCES. A snack will be served.

The meeting is scheduled 9 to 10:30 a.m. April 26, May 31 and June 28 at OSF St. Paul, Conference Room C, 1401 E. 12th St., Mendota. Register at go.illinois.edu/diabetessupport or call 815-224-0894.