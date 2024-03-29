Ottawa gets $1 million for new fire station

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, met Friday, March 29, 2024, with city and fire officials, including Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner, and presented funds she secured partly to construct a new fire and ambulance station in the city’s north end. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Ottawa’s plans to build a north-side fire station took another step forward Friday when U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood presented the city with $1 million in federal aid.

Underwood met Friday with city and fire officials and presented funds she secured partly to construct a new fire and ambulance station in the city’s north end. That will improve response times and ease logistical issues for fire and EMS.

“I can’t wait to come for the groundbreaking and then the ribbon cutting when the station is built,” Underwood told a throng at Ottawa City Hall, “because those are really fun occasions.”

Fingers crossed, she’ll help snip the ceremonial ribbon in spring 2025. Between now and then, the city has work to do.

Officials must identify and purchase a parcel (expected this summer), train first responders (the company numbers 27 and will swell to about 40) and retain architects and engineers to design the new station (expected this fall).

The project will be the city’s third fire station, complementing the downtown headquarters and the South Side station. Fire Chief Brian Bressner said he’s eager to see the project concluded because it will help meet the city’s rising calls for service.

“We’re ready to rock and roll,” Bressner said.

Commissioner Tom Ganiere, who retired 13 years ago from the Ottawa Fire Department, said the plans were a long time in the making. A 2010 study showed the need for a north-side station but plans stalled over funding.

The city might not have broken ground yet, but behind the scenes there is plenty of activity. Training of the new hires – personnel will have climbed 44% by the time the north-side station is complete – has already begun in earnest.

“We are looking to move forward pretty quickly,” said Mayor Robert Hasty, “and obviously this $1 million is going to help.”

The grand total is “a very fluid number” and the city is seeking grants to defray the impact on taxpayers. Hasty said he believes Ottawa residents “overwhelmingly” put a premium on health and safety and will recognize the need for the three stations.

“I absolutely know, at the end of the day, that if you’re having a heart attack,” Hasty said, “having proper emergency services outweighs an amphitheater (which the city also has received grant money).”

Underwood is up for reelection in November. She will face Republican James Marter.