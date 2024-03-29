OSF St. Luke in Kewanee adds primary care provider

OSF HealthCare welcomed Jordan Peterson, APRN, as the newest primary care provider at OSF Medical Group to serve Kewanee and the surrounding areas. (Photo provided by Samantha Rux)

OSF HealthCare welcomed Jordan Peterson, APRN, as the newest primary care provider at OSF Medical Group to serve Kewanee and the surrounding areas.

With Jordan Peterson joining the team, patients can expect increased access to primary care services at OSF Medical Group, located inside OSF St. Luke Medical Center, 1051 W. South St., Kewanee, the hospital said in a news release.

Peterson, a board-certified family nurse practitioner, has an expertise that includes wellness visits, long-term condition management such as diabetes or hypertension and preventive care, the hospital said.

Peterson received her bachelor’s of science from Western Illinois University and her master’s of science in nursing from Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing. She is committed to patient-centered care and looks forward to working with patients to achieve their health goals, she said.

“I believe patients deserve to be involved in their care, make informed decisions and truly understand what is going on,” Peterson said. “It is important to build a trusting patient-provider relationship. Patients should know that I am invested in them and their health. They are more than just another patient to me.”

In addition to her professional endeavors, Peterson is a volunteer within her community, using her nursing skills to assist at the local fire department. Inspired by her father, who volunteered as an EMT for more than 25 years, Peterson is passionate about giving back to her community and ensuring the well-being of its members.

For more information, call 309-852-7700.