IVCC Ottawa Center registration times set

Illinois Valley Community College’s Ottawa Center is encouraging students to spring into fall by meeting with a counselor and finalizing fall class schedules before the registration window opens and counselor wait lists grow.

The course assortment offered at the Ottawa Center expands choices for students hoping to complete nursing program pre-requisites or general education requirements, and its location in downtown Ottawa is convenient for commuters, coordinator Jeannette Phalen said.

A second paramedics course will be scheduled at that location, as well, a convenience for local emergency services personnel.

The coffee’s hot, the welcome mat is down and counselor Valery Calvetti is scheduling appointments from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through April 12. Students can schedule by calling Phalen at 815-224-0800 or emailing jeannette_phalen@ivcc.edu.

When registration opens to all students April 10 (for summer classes) and April 11 (for fall classes), counselors’ appointment schedules fill quickly and wait times grow, Phalen said. By scheduling sooner rather than later, students can check one more fall semester preparation task off their list, she said.

The array of in-person classes offered at the Ottawa Center includes certified nursing assistant, human growth and development, the global environment, intro to business computer systems, principles of microeconomics, EMS, English composition, art of film, math for liberal arts, general psychology, introduction to sociology and fundamentals of speech.

CNA, introduction to nutrition and general psychology are required courses for nursing applicants.

The IVCC Ottawa Center is located at 321 W. Main St.