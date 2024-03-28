La Salle library offers ISO-certified free solar eclipse glasses

The La Salle Public Library will offer free ISO certified solar eclipse glasses to individuals and organizations for viewing the total solar eclipse on April 8, while supplies last. (Matthew Apgar)

The La Salle Public Library will offer free ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses to individuals and organizations for viewing the total solar eclipse April 8, while supplies last.

The staff would like to thank the Morris Area Public Library for their generosity in offering a portion of their glasses to the library.

Regular sunglasses cannot protect eyes from the damaging effects of the sun. Only special eclipse glasses that are ISO-certified can provide for safe viewing.

Each pair of glasses comes with a DIY carrying case/instructions and a bookmark to the library’s Program Portal, where additional resources on the eclipse can be found.

For information about the glasses, visit or call the library at 815-223-2341. The La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., is compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act.