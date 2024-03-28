Girls track: Five athletes to watch in 2024 in the Bureau County area

Princeton’s Morgan Foes throws the discus in the 2A event Saturday, May 20, 2023 during the IHSA state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. She placed fifth in the Prep Top Times Meet and the top returning thrower in both the discus and shot put. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The Bruins cub had one of the best prep debuts, taking part in three state medal finishes as a freshmen, placing in the 300m hurdles (sixth) and anchoring the Bruins’ 4x100 (sixth) and 4x200 relays (seventh). She placed sixth to medal in the 60-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 9.96 seconds in the lllinois Prep Top Times Meet. She also ran a personal best 27.31 to place ninth in the 200 meters.

Camryn Driscoll, Princeton, sophomore

Another sophomore standout, Driscoll was a state qualifier in the 400 meters last year and is the top area returner in both the 400 (59.52) and 800 (2:33.01). She was seeded fifth in the 200 meters for the Prep Top Times Meet, but was ill and unable to run.

Morgan Foes, Princeton, senior

Foes was a state qualifier in both throws, placing fifth in discus, which she is the Princeton record holder. She placed third in the shot in the Prep Top Times Indoor Meet. She is also the Princeton indoor record holder in the shot put. She will throw next year for the ISU Redbirds.

Elly Jones, ALO, senior

The Amboy senior is already off to a fast start for the Clippers’ co-op, placing fifth in the triple jump at 10.14m (33-10) and eighth in the 60m hurdles (10.05) in in the Prep Top Times Championships. She is a returning state qualifier and BCR Honor Roll leader in the triple jump and 100m hurdles.

Maddie Wetzell, Bureau Valley, sophomore

The Storm sophomore goes the distance for BV as the top area returning runner in both the 1,600 (5:56.7) and 3,200 (13:30.6).