2 Seneca FFA members selected state FFA Proficiency winners

Ben Biros was selected as the State FFA Proficiency Winner in Specialty Crop Production.

Biros is a member of the Seneca FFA Chapter. Illinois FFA recognizes students in 48 different areas based on their work-based learning, also known as Supervised Agricultural Experiences or SAE. FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership and scholastic achievement may be considered for this award. SAEs allow students to learn by doing by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.

Biros’ Supervised Agricultural Experience is based on his business, Biros Boys Mums. Through this project, Ben raised and sold more than 4,000 mums in the last two years. Biros is responsible for managing the mum production including planting, fertilizing, watering and marketing. Biros said he has learned responsibility, plant science and financial recordkeeping through his SAE. Ben is the son of Cash and Sarah Biros, of Mazon. Cally Hatton and Jeff Maierhofer are the agriculture teachers and FFA Advisors at Seneca High School.

Biros was selected as the state winner by a committee of agriculture teachers, industry friends, parents and volunteers knowledgeable in this work-based area, who reviewed their records online and then conducted interviews March 23 at Mt. Zion High School.

Receiving this honor now makes Biros eligible to compete in the National FFA Awards Selection process in July 2024. Biros was previously chosen as the Chapter, Section and District awardee of this area. Biros will receive a plaque for their accomplishments and be celebrated for this great achievement at the 96th Illinois FFA State Convention, June 11-13. These plaques are made possible by gifts by individuals, businesses, corporations and organizations through the Illinois Foundation FFA.

Grayson Sobkowich

Grayson Sobkowich was selected as the State FFA SOE Award Winner in the area of manufacturing, engineering and trades.

Sobkowich is a member of the Seneca FFA Chapter. New this year, the Illinois FFA recognizes students in six different Supervised Occupational Experience areas based on their work-based learning experiences outside of the classroom. Sobkowich’s SOE is based upon his experience as a shop technician at R & P Carriages in Seneca. Sobkowich is responsible for assembling new trailers, repairing brakes, lights and other trailer parts, maintaining inventory and maintaining the shop. Sobkowich said the skills that he has learned, such as welding and electricity, will help him in his career goal of being a welder. He is the son of Donald and Heather Sobkowich, of Seneca. Hatton and Maierhofer are the agriculture teachers and FFA Advisors at Seneca High School.

Sobkowich was previously chosen as the Chapter, Section and District awardee of this area and will receive a plaque for their accomplishments and be celebrated for this great achievement at the 96th Illinois FFA State Convention, June 11-13.